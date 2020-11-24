Netflix Brings a Variety of Entertainment with 7 New Korean Films and Series

It's an exciting time for those who love to watch Korean content. Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, is currently servicing Start-Up, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and Private Lives, which had their respective premieres in October and are continuously dropping two episodes weekly.

Now, Netflix is adding yet another entertainment joy for its fans around the world; Introducing seven new must-watch Films and Series, namely The Call, Space Sweepers, What Happened to Mr. Cha?, The Uncanny Counter, Run On and Lovestruck in the City.

Since the release of Director Bong Joon-ho's Netflix Film 'Okja' in 2017, the relationship between Korea's creative ecosystem and Netflix has been growing, and it is expected to grow further. In April, Time to Hunt, premiered worldwide only on Netflix and received positive reviews. #Alive, which came to Netflix in September after its theatrical run in Korea, also earned rave reviews and praises, especially for its fresh take on the now-more-recognized K-zombie genre. Starting from today's announcement, Netflix plans to heighten the joy of entertainment with Korean Films by acquiring more Original shows as well as the creation of its own production of Netflix Film with Korean creators.

Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Content (Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand) at Netflix said, "This year marked an incredible milestone for Korean filmmakers with the triumphant of Director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite winning the Oscars, positive reviews around Netflix film Time to Hunt, and the global popularity of #Alive via Netflix across the world. Netflix is at the forefront of changing the way entertainment is enjoyed throughout the world. We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and travel everywhere. We're bringing Korean storytelling with the goal to entertain our members around the world."

