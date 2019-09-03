Netflix Announces the First Belgian Original Series INTO THE NIGHT

Netflix announces today its first Belgian original series, Into the Night, which will be directed by Belgian duo Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye (Over Water) and produced by Entre Chien et Loup. The six-part series is written and created by Jason George (The Protector, Narcos) who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Tomek Baginski (The Witcher, The Cathedral) and Jacek Dukaj, whose best selling novel The Old Axolotl the series is based upon.

Into the Night tells the story about retaining humanity in the face of a cosmic disaster, as a flight departs Brussels. The series will feature an international cast from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Turkey.

Into the Night begins with a sudden solar event, as the sun inexplicably starts killing everything in its path. The show centers around the 'lucky' passengers and crew of an overnight flight out of Brussels, as they attempt to fly west - into the safety of the dark night. The plane's manifest is multinational and multilingual, with passengers rich and poor, young and old, civilian and military. The seemingly ordinary travelers share but one thing: A desire to survive the sun - and each other - by any means necessary.

Michael Azzolino, Director of International Originals at Netflix: "We are happy to announce our first Belgian original series Into the Night. We are excited to work with this great international team of writers, producers, directors and cast to bring this unique series to life."

"Within this high-concept thriller, Into the Night asks a basic question that's heard a lot these days: Can people still unite for the greater good - or will self-interests tear us apart?" said showrunner and writer, Jason George. "I was drawn to the idea that a commercial flight is a makeshift community, packing together strangers with different backgrounds and beliefs. Sometimes, this leads to the forming of friendships. Sometimes, it's arguments over armrests."

Tomek Baginski, executive producer: "The idea is taken from Jacek's Dukaj great book, The Old Axolotl, about transhumanism. What I loved most in this story was the inevitability of apocalypse and the idea that you can run from it in a plane with a group of strangers who don't even speak the same language. We never really know people we travel with - to realize that maybe those people are now your tribe - people your survival depends on - this is a base for a great drama and a great thriller."

Into the Night will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.





