Netflix Announces Unscripted Travel Series TWOGETHER Starring Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, has released the main poster for an upcoming travel variety show Twogether, confirming its worldwide premiere on June 26.

Twogether follows two handsome Asian stars, Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu, as they set off IN SEARCH OF their fans in various countries in the region, and become friends in the process despite their language differences. The main poster for Twogether shows Lee and Liu side by side taking a selfie before they embark on the trip.

Lee and Liu have adventures in six different Asian cities during the course of their travels on Twogether. They begin by visiting Yogyakarta and Bali in Indonesia, then Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and finally Pokhara and Kathmandu in Nepal. These are all locations that were recommended by their fans. If they successfully complete missions given in each city, they will be allowed to head to a special place to meet their waiting fans. Lee, a variety show veteran, and Liu, a variety show beginner, will try to complete the hilarious yet ingenious missions cooked up by the show's creators. The chemistry grows between the two as they do their best to gather clues.

Twogether is produced by Company SangSang, the company responsible for many popular shows, including Family Outing and Running Man, as well as Netflix original series Busted! and Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning.

