Netflix TODAY announced that it will roast Tom Brady, sixth round NFL DRAFT pick and avocado ice cream aficionado. The roast will be the first in a series of new Netflix specials, Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. Brady will serve as executive producer in a multi-roast deal, with his own roast set to tape in 2023, following his next season in the NFL.

"To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch ... 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" said Brady.

"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

Additional information and roasters will be announced at a later date. GROAT executive producers include Tom Brady for 199 Productions; Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment; and Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Photo credit: Eric Ray Davidson