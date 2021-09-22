Netflix Announces THE UNFORGIVABLE December Release Date

Netflix has announced that The Unforgivable will premiere in select theaters November 24 and on Netflix December 10.

The film stars Sandra Bullock, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry and Viola Davis.

It was directed by Nora Fingscheidt and written by Peter Craig and Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles. Graham King, Sandra Bullock, and Veronica Ferres serve as producers.

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.