Netflix Announces REGULAR PEOPLE Comedy Special from Theo Von

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von is anything but regular in his newest Netflix comedy special, Regular People.

Von shares stories of his most memorable childhood friends, offers tips on how to effectively avoid work, and recounts the time he tried to play matchmaker in his hometown. Filmed in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Theo Von: Regular People premieres globally on Netflix on October 19, 2021.

The special is directed by Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood, who also serve as Executive Producers alongside Von.

A top comedy podcaster from Nashville, Theo Von's two top shows, This Past Weekend, and The KING and The Sting, have listenership in the millions.