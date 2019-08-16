Netflix Announces PEAKY BLINDERS Season 5 Premiere Date

Netflix has announced that season five of PEAKY BLINDERS will premiere on October 4!

The fifth season sees Sam Clafin, Anya Taylor Joy, Brian Gleeson, Kate Dickie, and Emmett Scanlan joining the cast as the character's lives are thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929.

Peaky Blinders stars Murphy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle and Helen McCrory.

The drama has received universal acclaim, including for Series 4 the BAFTA award for Best Drama Series.

Watch the previously released trailer for season five below!





