Netflix Announces OPRAH + VIOLA Special Event

Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis discuss her astonishing new memoir, Finding Me, in a new special event on Netflix. Oprah + Viola will debut on April 22.

For the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and "all the things that cause you pain." Viola reveals how "giving up hope that the past could be different" has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

Produced by Harpo from executive producers Tara Montgomery and Terry Wood, co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.