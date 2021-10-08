Netflix Announces ON MY BLOCK Spinoff FREERIDGE

Netflix has announced the cast of Freeridge, a spinoff of the popular series On My Block.

The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.

It was previously announced that Netflix picked up the new YA Comedy series Freeridge, a spinoff of fan favorite On My Block, which premiered its fourth and final season on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Fans are promised to see another side of the beloved and fictitious town of Freeridge with a new Core Four, and TODAY it was announced that Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, Growing Fangs), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA's Finest, Kim Possible) and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist, Uncut Gems) will be filling these roles after making an appearance in the series finale episode of On My Block.

Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft will serve as Co-Creators, Co-Showrunners, and Executive Producers.