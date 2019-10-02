Netflix Announces New Series THE ILIZA SHLESINGER SKETCH SHOW

Netflix has ordered The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, sketch comedy series from Iliza Shlesinger. The six-episode half-hour series will shoot in New York this fall and launch in 2020.

From the mind of Iliza Shlesinger comes a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and irreverent yet poignant social commentary.

Shlesinger serves as an executive producer alongside Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner, and Jon Thoday.

The series is produced by Avalon Television and is directed by Laura Murphy (Girl Code; Adam Ruins Everything).

Iliza is one of today's leading comedians selling out theatres around the world to a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. In 2019, she will launch her fifth stand up special for Netflix - her past specials on Netflix are Elder Millennial, Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot, and War Paint. This past summer she released Over & Over, a documentary which give fans a behind the scenes look into the making of Elder Millennial.

In addition to her stand up, Iliza was recently seen co-starring in the Paramount Pictures movie "Instant Family," starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. She'll next be seen opposite Wahlberg in the Netflix film Wonderland directed by Peter Berg.

She released her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group) a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. On her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything she offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.





