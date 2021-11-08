Netflix Announces New Jim Gaffigan COMEDY MONSTER Special

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster is a new stand-up special by the Emmy award-winning comedian, premiering on Netflix globally December 21st. The special was also directed by Gaffigan.

This will mark Gaffigan's 9th stand-up comedy special overall and will be his sixth special currently available to watch on Netflix with five others including: KING Baby, Beyond the Pale, Mr. Universe Obsessed and Cinco.

Gaffigan is a six time Grammy nominee for his comedy specials and three time Emmy winner for his work on CBS News Sunday Morning. He is also a two time NY Times Best Selling Author.

The special is produced by Nacelle and executive produced by Brian Volk-Veiss.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski