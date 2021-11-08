Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Announces New Jim Gaffigan COMEDY MONSTER Special

pixeltracker

The special is set for a December 21 release.

Nov. 8, 2021  

Netflix Announces New Jim Gaffigan COMEDY MONSTER Special

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster is a new stand-up special by the Emmy award-winning comedian, premiering on Netflix globally December 21st. The special was also directed by Gaffigan.

This will mark Gaffigan's 9th stand-up comedy special overall and will be his sixth special currently available to watch on Netflix with five others including: KING Baby, Beyond the Pale, Mr. Universe Obsessed and Cinco.

Gaffigan is a six time Grammy nominee for his comedy specials and three time Emmy winner for his work on CBS News Sunday Morning. He is also a two time NY Times Best Selling Author.
The special is produced by Nacelle and executive produced by Brian Volk-Veiss.

Watch Gaffigan's announcement for the new special here:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask
Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask
Chicago Lapel Pin
Chicago Lapel Pin
Cats Unisex Show Shirt
Cats Unisex Show Shirt

From This Author Michael Major