Netflix Announces New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special THE CLOSER

Netflix announces Dave Chappelle's newest comedy special, The Closer, which premieres globally on the service October 5th.

Emmy award winning director Stan Lathan returns to direct The Closer, having directed all six of Chappelle's Netflix specials. This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, And Sticks & Stones.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live. Chappelle is a three-time Grammy winner for Sticks & Stones, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas. Chappelle received the coveted MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR in 2019.

Watch the teaser here: