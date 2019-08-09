Netflix Announces Leslie Jones Standup Special

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones will bring her exuberant energy and cutting comedy to Netflix members around the world with a new hour-long standup special.

The special will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.

Leslie Jones has completed her 5th season on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE - her work on the long standing sketch show has garnered her 3 Emmy nominations and inclusion on the Time 100 list.

Leslie has covered the most recent summer and winter Olympics for NBC and was the host of The 2017 BET Awards.

You can catch her next, voicing the brassy villainess character, Zeta, in Angry Birds 2, out worldwide on August 16th.





