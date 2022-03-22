Netflix Announces GRACE & FRANKIE Season Seven Premiere

Premiering on Netflix on April 29, Grace and Frankie's final season will officially make history as Netflix's longest-running Netflix original series.

Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie's lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for... each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They've laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.

A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here's to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f it. This may be their final chapter, but they're just getting started.

The cast includes Jane Fonda (Grace), Lily Tomlin (Frankie), Martin Sheen (Robert), Sam Waterston (Sol), Baron Vaughn (Nwabudike), Ethan Embry (Coyote), Brooklyn Decker (Mallory), June Diane Raphael (Brianna), Peter Cambor (Barry), Lindsey Kraft (Allison), Marsha Mason (Arlene), Tim Bagley (Peter), Peter Gallagher (Nick Skolka), and Christine Woods (Jessica).

The final season is also set to include an appearance by Tomlin and Fonda's 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton.