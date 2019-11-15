Netflix Announces Casting for Horror Series BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR

A Deadline exclusive reveals Rosa Salazar will lead the eight-episode horror-thriller revenge series "Brand New Cherry Flavor" on Netflix.

The show follows the story of Lisa Nova (Salazar), an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles who embarks on a mind-altering journey - from the streets of Beverly Hills to the forests of Brazil - of supernatural revenge.

Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion will write the series also starring Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward and Manny Jacinto.

Antosca and Zion will executive produce and Arkasha Stevenson will direct the first episode.

Salazar is best known for her work in " Alita: Battle Angel" and appears in the "Divergent" and "The Maze Runner" series.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





