Netflix Announces A TIME LOST Based On a Story by Millie Bobby Brown and Her Sister

Netflix is currently developing A Time Lost based on an original story by sisters Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown.

A long-standing feud between two Long Island families comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

Millie Bobby Brown & Paige Brown wrote the original story and Anna Klassen attached to adapt. Millie Bobby Brown will produce through PCMA Productions with Paige Brown and Robert Brown executive producing.

Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown said, "We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally."

Lisa Nishimura, VP Independent Film and Documentary Features spoke about the news saying, "Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film."





