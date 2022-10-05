Netflix Adds Guest Stars to Action-Comedy Series From COBRA KAI Creators, OBLITERATED

Netflix announced guest stars joining the new action comedy series Obliterated, from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald with Sony Pictures Television as the studio.

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Recurring Characters

Carl Lumbly (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will play CIA Director "Langdon", Ava's (Shelley Hennig) boss and longtime mentor, as well as her government liaison for this mission

David Costabile (Billions, Waco: The Aftermath) will play "Maddox," a BLACK MARKET operative and worthy adversary for our heroes

Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland) will play "Ivan Koslov," a cunning arms dealer who uses wits and charm to stay one step ahead of the special forces team

Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie and currently workshopping her autobiographical musical titled "love, me," produced by Linda Perry) will play "Yani," a free-spirited lounge singer with a heart of gold and a yearning for love

Tobias Jelinek (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Mayfair Witches) as "Ehren," a lethally effective one-man Swiss Army Knife

Minnie Mills (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as "Jen", the daughter of special forces pilot Paul (Eugene Kim), who heads to Las Vegas for her prom after-party, but unknowingly puts herself at the center of her dad's mission

Guest Stars

Additional guest stars joining the cast include Virginia Madsen (Joy, Sideways) as "Marge," Lori Petty (Station Eleven, Orange is the New Black) as "Crazy Susan," Keston John (Avatar: The Way of Water, The Good Place)as "Mr. Dugan," Clive Standen (Taken, Vikings) as "Liam," and Ivan G'vera (The Defeated, Freud) as "Vlad."

Previously announced cast include series regulars Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Paola Lázaro, Eugene Kim, Alyson Gorske, Terrence Terrell, Kimi Rutledge, and C. Thomas Howell