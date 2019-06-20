National Geographic Presents New Series GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED

Gordon Ramsay is taking food as far as it can go in National Geographic's new series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, premiering Sunday, July 21, at 10/9c. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete embarks on a new exhilarating adventure around the globe.

From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand, Ramsay will be roaring through valleys, diving into oceans, hiking through forests and scaling mountains in his RELENTLESS PURSUIT of culinary inspiration. Food and adventure programming is familiar ground for Ramsay, whose 2010 U.K. series for Channel 4, "Gordon's Great Escapes," saw the venerable chef explore the food culture of India and Southeast Asia.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted follows Ramsay as he meets with indigenous people around the globe to learn about the cultures, dishes and flavors unique to each location. Every ingredient he harvests and dish he tastes will inspire a new recipe from scratch, created to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself with a local food legend by his side - putting his newfound skills to the test as they cook a feast together for the natives. For Ramsay, food is the gateway to culture, and every adventure is a portal into the soul of the people and place.

"It's been an amazing journey traveling off the beaten path with National Geographic and connecting with locals to learn and share incredible stories of unique traditions, delicacies and the extreme lengths it takes to harvest native ingredients," said Ramsay. "I've learned way more filming this series than I have in the last 10 years."

Among the adventures - culinary and otherwise - that Ramsay will take in the premiere season include:

· Trekking through a dense jungle in Laos to sample weaver ant eggs and diving through DANGEROUS WATERS on THE HUNT for snails and giant water bugs

· Hunting for eels with his bare hands using traditional Maori techniques with a local fisherman by his side in New Zealand

· Working with local foragers to harvest Maui's DEADLIEST CATCH with homemade tools and spearfishing with legendary free diver Kimi Werner in Hawaii

· Climbing a sheer rock face during a snowstorm with a local forager to harvest native herbs in Alaska

· Rappelling down a raging waterfall to meet with local mushroom hunters in Morocco

· Hanging off a cliff in pursuit of cactus worms - a delicacy in Peru

The series will also air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is produced by Studio Ramsay. Additional episodes of the series have already been ordered ahead of the summer premiere, with production set to resume this fall.

The summer episodes include:

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Peru's Sacred Valley

Sunday, July 21, at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay travels by motorbike through Peru's Sacred Valley of the Incas to discover traditional high-altitude cuisine. Immersing himself in local culture, he scales cliffs; fishes in high-altitude lakes; and samples local delicacies like fried worms, rare multicolored potatoes and guinea pig before putting his newfound skills to the test with legendary local chef Virgilio Martinez.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - New Zealand's Rugged South

Sunday, July 28, at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay journeys to the remote corners of southern New Zealand to unlock the secrets of traditional Maori cuisine. From the locals, he learns how to catch eels with his bare hands, free dives for prized Paua shellfish and forages for unique Kiwi ingredients before putting his new skills to the test at a Maori feast with up-and-coming chef Monique Fiso.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - The Mountains of Morocco

Sunday, Aug. 4, at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay travels to Morocco, North Africa, where he embarks on an adventure deep in the Middle Atlas Mountains to understand ancient Berber cuisine. Learning from the locals, he rappels over a waterfall to meet mushroom hunters, milks a camel and experiences the life of the Berber people. He puts his new skills to the test, cooking a feast with chef Najat Kaanache to celebrate Berber New Year.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Hawaii's Hana Coast

Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay travels to Maui, Hawaii, to explore the exotic ingredients of Hawaiian cuisine. In torrential rain, he travels along the treacherous Hana Highway. From the locals, he learns how to hunt deer with a bow, produce Hawaiian taro and spearfish with legendary free diver Kimi Werner. Gordon tests his knowledge at a feast with top Hawaiian chef Sheldon Simeon.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - The Mighty Mekong of Laos

Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay travels to Laos, where he takes on a rapid stretch of white water, kayaking down the Mekong IN SEARCH OF culinary inspiration. Learning from the locals, he treks through dense jungle to sample eggs of the aggressive weaver ant, dives for freshwater snails and hunts for giant water bugs. Using his newly acquired skills, he cooks a banquet for monks at the local temple.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted - Alaska's Panhandle

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c

Chef Gordon Ramsay journeys to the rugged Alaskan Panhandle to learn survival skills and discover Alaskan cuisine. On his adventure, he learns how to cook seal with a native Tlingit elder, climbs a sheer rock face in a snowstorm and goes grouse hunting before putting his newfound knowledge to the test at a feast with legendary local chef Lionel Uddipa.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Elvia Van Es Olivia, Helen Cooke, Lisa Edwards and Jon Kroll. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan, vice president of production is Kevin Tao Mohs, and president of original programming and production is Geoff Daniels.





