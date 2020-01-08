Natasha Marc Cast On Showtime's THE GOOD LORD BIRD

BroadwayWorld has exclusively learned that actress Natasha Marc (Timeless, The Rookie) is set to be cast opposite actor Ethan Hawke in Showtime's The Good Lord Bird based on James McBride's novel, from Blumhouse Television.



The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Johnson-Lionel), a fictional enslaved boy, who is part of John Brown's (Hawke) motley crew of abolitionist soldiers during the time of Bleeding Kansas, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry. Brown's raid failed to initiate the slave REVOLT he intended, but was the instigating event that started the Civil War.



Marc's character will be named Pie, who is a gorgeous mixed-race woman and is a prize token 'whore' working out of the local hotel in Pikesville, Missouri who will betray anyone to serve her own interests. Her character is also one of the first to discover the real secrets of Onion.



The limited event series will premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 10 PM ET/PT.





