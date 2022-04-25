Natasha Henstridge & Lydia Hearst Join CONDITION OF RETURN

Natasha Henstridge (The Whole Nine Yards) and Lydia Hearst (Z Nation) have joined AnnaLynne McCord (Excision), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), and Stelio Savante (Infidel), in the cast of Tommy Stovall' s supernatural thriller, Condition of Return.

The synopsis reads as follows: A hapless psychoanalyst is tasked with determining a woman's fitness to stand trial after she commits an unspeakable crime. In a contentious interrogation, he persuades her to recount her troubling past as she in turn shrewdly manipulates him into revealing SECRETS OF his own.

Written by John E. Spare & directed by Tommy Stovall (Room for Rent), Condition of Return will be filming in Arizona this summer. Producers are Stovall and Marc Sterling through Pasidg Productions. Stovall's previous film Room for Rent, starred Lin Shaye,and was a favorite with audiences and critics.

Henstridge is repped by Buchwald, Atlas Artists, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, Laviolette, and Feldman. Hearst is repped by Buchwald, MPE, and Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis. Savante by SMS Talent, Opus Entertainment and Kaye & Mills. McCord is repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Cain by Buchwald, International Artists Management in the UK, Vault Entertainment and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.