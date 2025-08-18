Natalie Dormer Joins the Cast of New EXTRACTION Series at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix announced that Natalie Dormer will star in the new series set in the Extraction universe. Dormer joins the previously announced Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook. The series will be helmed by showrunner, writer, and executive producer Glen Mazzara (The Shield, THE WALKING DEAD and executive-produced by AGBO.

In the thriller series, a mercenary (Omar Sy) embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi for AGBO, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin, all serve as executive producers for the series.

Natalie Dormer is a stage and screen performer whose onscreen credits include The Tudors, Captain America: The First Avenger, Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games franchise, Elementary, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. She made her stage debut in Sweet Nothings at the Young Vic and most recently played the title role in Anna Karenina at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Photo credit: Kyle Alexander