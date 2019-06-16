NYC's Leading Celebration Of Diversity In Indie Film Opens For Submissions

The Winter Film Awards International Film Festival (WFA) announces a Call for Entries for its 9th Annual celebration of independent film, to be held February 20-29, 2020 in New York City. Filmmakers from around the world will travel to NYC to attend the Festival's exciting ten days of film screenings, educational panels, professional development workshops and industry networking after-parties, which will conclude with a glittering awards ceremony to be held on February 29, 2020.

The rapidly growing Festival - which was recently voted one of the top 50 best reviewed festivals on FilmFreeway - seeks a diverse collection of creative indie films from NYC and worldwide in all genres - ranging from narrative features to short films, from documentaries to animation, and from music videos to web series and horror films. Outstanding work will be awarded for each category, along with Best Director, Best Actor/Actress, Best Original Score, Best Student Film and the NY Perspectives Award for best depiction of the New York multi-cultural experience. For the 2019 Festival, 89 films from 32 countries were selected for screening, including 50% made by women, 53% made by or about people of color and 34 first-time directors. Works of all genres, forms, and lengths are considered for Festival screening, and all selected films are screened at NYC's top indie cinema.

Filmmakers from around the world are invited to submit films online via https://filmfreeway.com/festival/WFA

Milestone Dates are as follows:

September 5, 2019 ... Early Bird Submissions Deadline

October 15, 2019 ... Regular Submissions Deadline

November 5, 2019 ... Late Submissions Deadline

January 5, 2020 ... Entrants to be notified of final decisions

February 20, 2020 ... Festival Opening Night Celebration

February 21-28, 2020 ... Screenings, Discussion Panels & Networking After-Parties

February 29, 2020 ... Gala Red Carpet & Awards Ceremony

Steffanie Finn, WFA Executive Director says "At Winter Film Awards, we believe everyone deserves a fair shot at getting their voices heard and we make an enormous effort to provide a careful bias-free selection process. Emerging filmmakers with low budgets and no connections are so often ignored in favor of the standard big budget generic action films - exciting low-budget films are created all over the world; we need the opportunity to actually see them! "

Winter Film Awards is honored to partner with a large variety of local and international sponsors, including Yelp, Cyberlink, Jungle Software and IndiePix. Filmmakers are awarded over $75k in prizes, including software, equipment, distribution deals and other goodies. Since publicity is critical for an emerging artist, the Festival provides each film an SEO enhanced website page, films over 15 minutes get a written review and all attending filmmakers are interviewed on camera.





