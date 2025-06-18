NUREMBERG, Starring Russell Crowe, Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and worldwide airline rights to James Vanderbilt’s Nuremberg from Walden Media and Bluestone Entertainment. The film, written and directed by Vanderbilt, is a thrilling drama set in post-war Germany based on the book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist” by Jack El-Hai.

The movie stars Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator), Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals, Revolutionary Road). Rounding out the all-star cast are Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Leo Woodall (Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, “One Day”), John Slattery (“Mad Men,” Spotlight), Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not, Arrival), Colin Hanks (“Fargo,” KING Kong), Lydia Peckham (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Wrenn Schmidt (“For All Mankind”), Lotte Verbeek (“Outlander”), and Andreas Pietschmann (“Dark,” “1899”). The film will be released in theaters nationwide on November 7, 2025, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Trials.

Nuremberg chronicles the true story of the eponymous trials held by the Allies against the defeated Nazi regime. The film centers on American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Malek), who is tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes and finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hermann Göring (Crowe), Hitler’s right-hand man.

The film is produced by Richard Saperstein, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Walden Media’s Frank Smith, Benjamin Tappan, and Cherilyn Hawrysh, along with István Major of Filmsquad and George Freeman. Executive producers include Jack El-Hai, Brooke Saperstein, Annie Saperstein, Beau Turpin, W. Porter Payne, Jr., Paul Neinstein, and Széchenyi Funds Géza Deme and Tamás Hajnal.

James Vanderbilt previously wrote and directed Truth, starring Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford. He also wrote Zodiac for David Fincher, for which he was nominated for a WGA award. He has written and produced over 20 films.

Photo Credit: Kata Vermes

