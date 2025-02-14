NOSFERATU Sets Peacock Streaming Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the film’s global success theatrically, Focus Features’ Nosferatu begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on February 21. Peacock will also stream the film’s never-before-seen-in-theaters extended cut.

From acclaimed director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe and more. The film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

The film is also nominated for five BAFTA Awards and four Academy Awards. Academy Award nominations include Best Cinematography (Jarin Blaschke), Best Costume Design (Linda Muir), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton), and Best Production Design (Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová).

In addition to Nosferatu, stream Nosferatu: An Inside Look for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, with insight from the cast and some of the Academy Award-nominated creatives. Peacock is also the streaming home for additional vampire films, including:

NOSFERATU THE VAMPYRE (1979)

DAN CURTIS’ DRACULA

DRACULA’S WIDOW

COUNT DRACULA’S GREATEST LOVE

CARMILLA

THE CARMILLA MOVIE

STAKE LAND

STAKE LAND II

THE REFLECTING SKIN

Universal’s biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation. In 2025, Peacock has debuted additional Academy Award-nominated films: CONCLAVE and THE WILD ROBOT. The box-office smash WICKED will also debut on Peacock in 2025. For the full film offering on Peacock, click here.

Comments