NOSFERATU Now Available on Digital Platforms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As audiences continue to succumb to the darkness in theaters across the nation, Focus Features’ Nosferatu debuts exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The hauntingly suspenseful horror will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 18, 2025. The release contains an extended cut never-before-seen in theaters, bonus content including deleted and behind-the-scenes footage as well as Robert Eggers’ exclusive director’s commentary.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Starring Bill Skarsgård (It franchise, Barbarian), Lily-Rose Depp (“The Idol”, The King), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, The Menu), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Bullet Train), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine, “The Crown”), and Willem Dafoe (The Northman, The Lighthouse).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES

NOSFERATU Extended Cut

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of NOSFERATU with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights. BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality. BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating. CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to NOSFERATU's incredibly eerie atmosphere. RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world. DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story. THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

Comments