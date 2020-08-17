NOMADLAND Comes to Theaters December 4

The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 11, 2020.

NOMADLAND will come to theaters on December 4th, 2020.

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern's mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You