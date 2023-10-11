NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER's 'Robert Glasper's Black Radio' Shifts Premiere

Due to the escalating crisis in the Middle East, please note the following PBS scheduling updates for this Friday, Oct. 13:

A new special, War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report (IAWH), has been added to the schedule on Friday, Oct. 13, 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET/PT. 

Co-anchored by PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz from Israel and Geoff Bennett from our nation's capital, the one-hour primetime special will wrap the historic, devastating week of violence in Israel and Gaza with reports from the region, interviews and analysis on the path forward for the Middle East and rest of the world. 

As a result, NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER “Robert Glasper's Black Radio,” originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET, will move one hour later to 10 p.m. ET.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, “Robert Glasper's Black Radio” (Oct. 13), captures the ever-curious, virtuosic, and playful mind of five-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, and producer Robert Glasper and showcases how Black Radio crossed genres and gave emerging artists a chance to infuse their true personalities into the music, creating the album's unmistakable sound. 



