NEW AMSTERDAM Begins Third Season on NBC This March

Third season begins on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Jan. 29, 2021  

NBC's hit medical drama "New Amsterdam" will begin its third season on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"New Amsterdam" averaged a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 13.8 million in total audience measurement and reached 45 million viewers over the course of its second season.

When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: "How can I help?" In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He's determined to tear it down and build something better.

David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

"New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.


