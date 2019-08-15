NBCUniversal Streaming Service Grabs ONE OF US IS LYING Series, QUEER AS FOLK Reboot

Variety reports that an adaptation of Karen M. McManus' YA Novel "One of Us Is Lying" and the reboot of "Queer As Folk" have landed at the NBCUniversal streaming service.

"One of Us Is Lying" tells the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

The novel stayed on the New York Times Bestseller list for 79 weeks, and was included on several lists of Best Young Adult Novels of 2019.

The Queer As Folk reboot will feature entirely new characters and settings. It is described as a modern take on the original British series that centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy.

The original British series ran for two seasons, and was replicated on American television just one year later. The American version ran for five years.

Read the original story on Variety.





