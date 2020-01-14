NBC'S Diverse StandUp Competition Crowns Winners

NBC has crowned comedians Franqi French and Rene Vaca as the winners of its 16th annual StandUp NBC competition, the network's annual nationwide search for comedians of diverse backgrounds. This marks the first time in the celebrated program's 16-year history that two winners have been chosen in a single year.

French and Vaca have each been awarded a talent holding deal with NBCUniversal and a headlining spot at the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) annual convention where they will perform for talent bookers from across the country. They will also split the responsibility of headlining the regional semifinalist showcases in five cities across the country at next year's StandUp NBC.

"Franqi and Rene were standouts in our showcase this year. They are hilarious, relatable and fearlessly share their personal stories. We couldn't choose just one winner, so we decided to name them both," said Grace Wu, Executive Vice President of Casting, NBC Entertainment. "We are excited for Franqi and Rene to join the rich legacy of comedic talent who have emerged from StandUp NBC."

French and Vaca were chosen from eight finalists, including Mike Head, Pedro Gonzalez, Katie Hughes, Andre D. Thompson, Sam Morrison and Kenice Mobley, all of whom will be considered for feature spots at NACA. They were among 650 stand-up comedians who auditioned last year through open calls in Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas and New York as well as online submissions.

French, Vaca and this year's finalists join Michelle Buteau ("The First Wives Club"), Deon Cole ("Grown-ish,"), Lil Rel Howery ("Get Out"), Hasan Minhaj ("Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj"), Phoebe Robinson ("2 Dope Queens"), Amanda Seales ("Bring the Funny") and Dulcé Sloan ("The Daily Show") as alumni of StandUp NBC.

A finale showcase hosted by NBC "Bring the Funny" finalist and comedian Tacarra Williams was held at the Improv in Hollywood late last year. The finalists performed their sets in front of an audience of NBCUniversal television executives, casting directors, agents, managers and industry tastemakers.

FRANQI FRENCH

An award-winning talent, Franqi French regularly performs coast to coast with appearances at the DC Improv, Kennedy Center, Hollywood Improv and the world-famous Comedy Store. French has shared the stage with Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Todd Glass, D.L. Hughley and Nicole Byer, among other talented comedians. She has made guest appearances on WeTV, TVOne's "The Roland Martin Show," and has headlined the Bentzen Ball as well as the Black Women in Comedy Festival in Brooklyn. She is currently based in Los Angeles and is actively seeking representation.

RENE VACA

Rene Vaca was born and raised in the Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. After his father was incarcerated, he started his own landscaping business at 15 and soon attended the University of California, Merced. Vaca has since been pursuing his dream in stand-up comedy and has shared the stage with revered industry comedians such as Willie Barcena, Bill Burr, Ken Jeong, Amir K., Jamie Kennedy and Joey Medina. He is actively seeking representation.





