NBC Unveils DESTINATION X Competition Series Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan

NBC has set the release of the spectacular new competition series, “Destination X.” The series, hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, premieres May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.” Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Viewers can catch an exclusive sneak peek of the series after the KENTUCKY DERBY on Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT and MT, and 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

In the bold travel competition series, Europe is turned into a real-life gameboard as complete strangers are invited to participate in THE TRIP of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest. These adventurous players will traverse each country on a blacked-out “Destination X” bus with the goal of figuring out where the “X” they are each week. In each episode, the players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges. They will need to rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography and observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage. Contestants must tap into their own personal expertise, identify hidden clues that are disguised as artifacts and discern intentional misdirects from competitors to ultimately determine their whereabouts.

Gamemaster Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a few tricks up his sleeve, from MIND GAMES and pivotal ultimatums to introducing two familiar faces -- JaNa Craig (“Love Island”) and Peter Weber (“The Bachelor,” “The Traitors”), who hop on the adventure bus and change the trajectory of the game. At the end of each episode, designated contestants must enter the Map Room and place their X on the map to indicate where in the world they think they are. The furthest from the actual location is sent packing. The final player standing at the end of the tour will find Jeffrey at the ultimate Destination X and win $250,000.

Each player’s strategic gameplay is tested as they eat, sleep and travel together through Europe’s most desirable locations on the “Destination X” bus. The players each share an unmistakable sense of wanderlust, but with constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries, they’re forced to discover who they can trust, whose strengths will take them the farthest, and who to send to the Map Room. Watch the trailer below.

