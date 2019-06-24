NBC Sports Presents More Than 90 Hours Of Beach Volleyball Programming In 14 Days

NBC Sports will present more than 90 hours of beach volleyball programming over the next 14 days with 72 HOURS of FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships coverage from Hamburg, Germany, and nearly 20 hours of Olympic Classics that begin tonight at 8 pm ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

NBC Sports' extensive coverage of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships begins on Friday, June 28, at 8 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, kicking off more than 72 HOURS of coverage over the next 14 days.

The World Championships are held every two years and this year's competition serves as an Olympic qualifying event. Top American teams include three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings with 2016 Olympian Brooke Sweat, two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and her partner Alix Klineman, and Sara Hughes and partner Summer Ross. The top U.S. men's seed is Olympic gold medalist Phil Dalhausser and his partner Nick Lucena, who placed 5th at the Rio Olympic Games together.

Olympic gold medalist Chris Marlowe will call the action, joined by analyst and three-time All-American Kevin Wong.

NBCSN presents live coverage beginning Friday, June 28 at Noon ET. Coverage on NBCSN will stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The full 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships schedule is available here.

Leading up to the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA presents three consecutive nights of Olympic Classics: Beach Volleyball coverage, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET with the 1996 Men's Gold Medal Match featuring two of the most iconic American teams in beach volleyball history: Karch Kiraly and Kent Steffes vs. Mike Dodd and Mike Whitmarsh. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will also present all three gold medal victories by Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings, and the bronze medal victory for Walsh Jennings and her 2016 partner April Ross.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will also present a 9-hour marathon of the entire slate of Olympic Classics: Beach Volleyball shows on Thursday, June 27. The full schedule is available here.

All Olympic sports coverage televised and streamed across NBC Sports platforms is presented by Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Live coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will stream on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app, in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.





