NBC Sets Next AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Spin-Off With FANTASY LEAGUE Series

The series is premiering in 2024.  

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 2 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works Photo 4 MURDER, SHE WROTE Film Adaptation In the Works

NBC Sets Next AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Spin-Off With FANTASY LEAGUE Series

Based on the popularity of “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: The Champions,” NBC puts a fresh spin on the hit “America’s Got Talent” franchise with new iteration “AGT: Fantasy League,” premiering in 2024.  

Singer and songwriter Mel B returns to the “AGT” judges’ desk alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.   

In “AGT: Fantasy League,” similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote.  

For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.” 

Following the “AGT” finale on Wednesday, Sept. 27, fans can suggest acts they want to see compete on “AGT: Fantasy League” by heading to the “AGT” app and nominating their favorite picks from more than 60 acts.   

A total of 40 remarkable acts will move forward to the “AGT” draft pool as the judges carefully make their selections and fill their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts compiled from singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more.  

The Golden Buzzer will be back sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist, as each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act or to steal an act from another judges’ team.  

The audience will vote each week to determine which acts will advance to the finals and which judge will earn bragging rights as their act is crowned the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion.  

To be a part of the studio audience, fans can visit https://on-camera-audiences.com/shows/Americas_Got_Talent_Fantasy_League for free tickets.  

“America’s Got Talent” is on pace to be the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years.  “AGT” recently surpassed 26 million subscribers on YouTube and this year has garnered over 3.8 billion video views to date. (including “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT” Season 18 - PER SCR SOURCE

The “Got Talent” format has had more than two billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. 

“AGT:  Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff are the executive producers. 

Singer and songwriter Mel B is an iconic figure in the music industry, best known as a member of the pop sensation Spice Girls and later as a successful solo artist.  Mel rejoins the judges’ desk for “AGT: Fantasy League” after appearing on seasons 8-13 of “America’s Got Talent” and season one of “AGT: The Champions.” An established television personality and talent show judge, she has also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars,” “The X Factor,” “The Masked Singer Australia” and “Lip Sync Battle UK.” Mel B was awarded an the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her campaigning against domestic violence. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Movie Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Movie Trailer

Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL stars Kiefer Sutherland (24), Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer), Jake Lacy (White Lotus), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Duplass (Transparent), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and Lance Reddick (John Wick). Watch the new video now!

2
Video: HBO Drops THE RINGLEADER: THE CASE OF THE BLING RING Trailer Photo
Video: HBO Drops THE RINGLEADER: THE CASE OF THE BLING RING Trailer

The HBO Original documentary film THE RINGLEADER: THE CASE OF THE BLING RING, directed by Emmy -nominated filmmaker Erin Lee Carr (HBO’s “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter” and “At The Heart of Gold: Inside The USA Gymnastics Scandal”). The film is a Story Syndicate production. Watch the video trailer now!

3
DOOM PATROL Returns to MAX In October Photo
DOOM PATROL Returns to MAX In October

In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Season four stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Video: Adult Swim Reveals Trailer For FLCL: SHOEGAZE Photo
Video: Adult Swim Reveals Trailer For FLCL: SHOEGAZE

Directed by Yutaka Uemura and featuring an electrifying soundtrack from The Pillows, a video trailer for “FLCL: Shoegaze” was also unveiled. “FLCL: Shoegaze” picks up after the events of the third season, “FLCL: Alternative.” While everyone returns to their ordinary lives, two frustrated teenagers concoct a plot to destroy the Tsuganei tower.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric VideoVideo: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric Video
Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From ShowtimeVideo: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From Showtime
SYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' SingleSYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' Single
Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

Videos

Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE LION KING