NBC Renews THAT'S MY JAM For Season Two

NBC has ordered a second season of its hit new show "That's My Jam."

"That's My Jam" has reached more than 250 million views across linear and all digital platforms, and is also NBC's best ever digital launch for a non-scripted program.

The first episode of the season is up to a 2.1 in the 18-49 demo and 8.3 million viewers.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Season one guests included "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with Terry Crews, Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, Bebe Rexha and more.

"That's My Jam" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.

Catch up on the series' first season now streaming on Peacock.

The show is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group and will be adapted by TF1 Group in France.