NBC Releases Key Art for NEW AMSTERDAM Season Two

NBC has released the key art for season two of its hit medical drama New Amsterdam. See the image below!

Season one ended with an ambulance crash with Dr. Max Goodwin (Eggold), Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), Georgia (Lisa O'Hare) and Luna involved. Max emerged, with Luna, and Georgia was cleared, leaving Lauren and Helen in question. The episode ended with someone being a body being covered up.

Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking "no" for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital - the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof - and return it to the glory that put it on the map.



"New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his fifteen years as Medical Director at the hospital.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.



David Schulner writes and executive produces. Peter Horton also executive produces. Dr. Eric Manheimer will produce. "New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

Photo by: NBCUniversal





Related Articles View More TV Stories