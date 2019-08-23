NBC Developing Series Inspired by SERENDIPITY Film

NBC has given a script commitment to a series inspired by the film "Serendipity" starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack, according to Variety.

The shows logline states: Harry and Claire fall in love one fateful night, are separated by circumstance and then spend years trying to find one another again...with a little help from the universe.

The series hails from writer Jonny Umansky and Miramax Television, whose film division produced the original film.

"I've been madly in love with this movie for more than half my life," said Umansky. "Never has the world needed a show like 'Serendipity' more, and the love stories we have in store are big, bold and filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder."

Umansky will also executive produce the series. Miramax CEO Bill Block and Caitlin Foito will serve as executive producers, too.

In a statement, Foito said, "We are privileged to be working alongside Jonny, who has invented a relentlessly optimistic romantic comedy cinematic universe. His creative take and adaptation of Serendipity will be a sure-fire win for everyone involved in this unique project."

In the 2001 film, on a magical night when they are in in their 20s, Jonathan (John Cusack) meets Sara (Kate Beckinsale). He finds it love at first sight, but Sara believes in destiny. After 10 years the two -- with 3,000 miles between them -- must decide if fate wants them to be together again. When love feels like magic, it is called destiny; when destiny has a sense of humor, it is serendipity.

