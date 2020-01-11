NBC Chairman Says DAYS OF OUR LIVES Will Live On

Despite the entire cast of "Days of Our Lives" being released from their contracts in November, the daytime soap opera will continue, Deadline reported Saturday morning.

NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy at TCA confirmed the show's continuance despite an official renewal for it's 56th season.

"We are in a middle of finding out very soon," Telegdy said in Deadline's article, "Of course DAYS OF OUR LIVES is going to carry on. We love it.... I know that will be good news for the fans."

"Days of our Lives," which aired its 13,500th episode in 2018, remains a television institution. The show first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later.

The show has garnered 57 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2015 and 2018's Outstanding Daytime Drama, and 323 nominations, as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

