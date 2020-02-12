NBC Announces Alternative Series Premiere Dates

LITTLE BIG SHOTS

· The all-new season of "Little Big Shots" returns with two-time Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy as host.

· "Little Big Shots" premieres Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a special preview on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. immediately following the season premiere of "The Voice." (A repeat of the first episode will air Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m.)

· In a completely reimagined new season, McCarthy meets with some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They will take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It's a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.

· During the 2017-18 regular season, "Little Big Shots" averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsens, building on the timeslot's lead-in by +43% in 18-49 and +2.5 million persons or +54% in total viewers.

· "Little Big Shots" is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Steve Harvey, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, and Alison Holloway.

· The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with East 112th Street Productions, A Very Good Production and On the Day Productions.

THE WALL

· "The Wall" will return on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

· "The Wall," with Chris Hardwick returning as host, has changed people's lives, giving away more than $11 million to date. This season executive producer LeBron James has a game-changing twist to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million. But with more reward, comes more risk and the potential to lose it all. Every question and every decision could be the difference of millions of dollars in what is truly the most unpredictable show on television.

· During the 2017-18 season, "The Wall" averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.0 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, for growth versus the show's next-day "live plus same day" results of +20% or +1.0 million persons in total viewers. "The Wall's" 2017-18 finale on Feb. 5, 2018 hit season highs to deliver the show's most-watched episode in more than a year, and has grown with delayed viewing since that telecast to a 1.72 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers overall.

· "The Wall" is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with James, Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman serving as executive producers. "The Wall" was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

SONGLAND

· NBC's groundbreaking series "Songland" is back for a second season beginning on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

· The 10-epsiode series is an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting and provides undiscovered songwriters the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after producers in music - Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj), Shane McAnally (three-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt with over 40 #1 country records and two-time ACM Songwriter of the Year) and Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jonas Brothers) - in the hopes of creating the recording artists' next big hit songs.

· Guest recording artists featured on season one included Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Charlie Puth, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis. Guest recording artists for season two will be announced at a later date.

· Season 1 of "Songland" produced multiple chart-topping hits including seven songs that achieved a #1 ranking on an iTunes music chart.

· "Songland" was the #1 new alternative series of the summer in 18-49 and total viewers (with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens). After 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing, "Songland" grew to a 1.9 rating in 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall.

· "Songland" is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Audrey Morrissey ("The Voice"), director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, and multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Ryan Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.

· "Songland" is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions.





