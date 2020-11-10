NARCOS: MEXICO Announces New Cast Members for Season Three

The third season is set in the 90s.

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away...

New "Narcos: Mexico" cast members include:

Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia (Series Regular) - A Juarez cop with a moral dilemma; despite his misgivings over getting involved, he is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings.

Alberto Guerra as Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada (Series Regular)- An independent drug trafficker, whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else.

Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez (Series Regular) - A young idealistic and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio "Bad Bunny" Guest Stars as Arturo "Kitty" Paez - A member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors" - rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence.

Returning series regulars include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

