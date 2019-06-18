Music From the HBO Series CHERNOBYL Is Available Now

Based on an untold true story. Chernobyl is a five-part miniseries - a co-production from HBO and Sky, and premiered last month on Foxtel.



On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union suffered a massive explosion that released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.



Writer, creator and executive producer Craig Mazin began researching the Chernobyl disaster in 2014, using a wide variety of materials, including several books, government reports from inside and outside of the Soviet Union and first-person accounts. He spoke to nuclear scientists to learn how a reactor works and interviewed former Soviet citizens to gain a better sense of the culture in 1986.





The score has been composed by HILDUR GUÐNADÓTTIR - Icelandic composer, cello player, and singer. She has composed a number of film scores for films such as the upcoming Joker, Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018), Strong Island (2017) and Mary Magdalene (2018).



Hildur has performed live and recorded music with Múm, Ryuichi Sakamoto, The Knife, Fever Ray and Jóhann Jóhannsson.



Hildur has released four critically acclaimed solo albums Mount A (2006), Without Sinking (2009),Leyfðu Ljósinu (2012) and Saman (2014)



Her records have been nominated a number of times for the Icelandic Music Awards





