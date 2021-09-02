Music From and Inspired by SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Out Tonight

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records and Interscope Records are set to release the official motion picture soundtrack for Marvel Studios' upcoming film, "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings." The soundtrack, titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album, is executive produced by pioneering music collective 88rising -the leading music platform for Asian and Asian-American artists across the world - and includes original production from, and inspired by, the movie. The album will be released at store-turn worldwide alongside the film's global release on September 3rd.

The soundtrack features Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DJ Snake, and many more. For a full track listing, see below.

Working in close collaboration with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, 88rising executive produced the historic music project, showing the next generation of Asian artists from around the world. 88rising used the film's setting of San Francisco to tell a deeper story about the Asian-American experience - from what life is like at home, to getting into mischief, to falling in love for the first time. Just like the film itself, the album is anchored by the universal theme of family - exploring the relationships between our past generations, present, and future.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

Check out the official track listing below:

1. Always Rising - NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue

2. Diamond + and Pearls - DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, peace.

3. In The Dark - Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko

4. Lazy Susan - 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, Warren Hue

5. Nomad - Zion.T, Gen Hoshino

6. Fire in the Sky - Anderson .Paak

7. Lose Control - JJ Lin

8. Every Summertime - NIKI

9. Never Gonna Come Down - Mark Tuan, BIBI

10. Foolish - Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000

11. Clocked Out! - Audrey Nuna, NIKI

12.Act Up - Rich Brian, Earthgang

13. Baba Says - Various Artists

14.Run It - DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian

15. Swan Song - Saweetie, NIKI

16. War With Heaven - keshi

17. Hot Soup - 88rising, Simu Liu

18. Warriors - Warren Hue, Seori