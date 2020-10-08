MotorTrend TV's BITCHIN' RIDES Returns for a New Season

Dave Kindig is at the top of his profession.

After 20 years fabricating the best custom cars and with more than 200 builds under the hood, Dave Kindig is at the top of his profession. From his sprawling business - Kindig-It Design in Salt Lake City, Utah - he and his team create exceptional works of art from ordinary rusted out vehicles. In the all-new season of BITCHIN' RIDES, one of MotorTrend TV's most-watched series, viewers go inside Kindig-It Design as Kindig sketches visionary automotive designs and his team works to make those dream designs a reality for clients.

Beginning Wednesday, October 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on MotorTrend TV the new season BITCHIN' RIDES will feature some of Kindig-It Design's most challenging and diverse projects to date including a 1966 Corvette, a 1951 Ford Pickup Truck, a Kindig concept Corvette, a 1967 C10 and many more.

When his pen hits paper Dave Kindig begins the process of creating exceptional works of art from ordinary, rusted out cars. Kindig built his incredibly successful business on his own, trusting in his childhood passion for Hot Wheels, Lego and drawing to guide his one-of-a-kind automotive creations. In every episode of BITCHIN' RIDES, viewers go inside Kindig's expansive custom car shop in Utah for a real, unfiltered look at how Dave and his team sketch, design, fabricate and assemble world-class cars from the wheels up.

Photo Credit: MotorTrend Group

