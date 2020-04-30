MotorTrend Streaming Service Launches New, Self-Shot Series WORKING FROM HOME

With so many Americans #HomeTogether, MotorTrend's top experts are inviting fans into their homes in the all-new, self-shot series MOTORTREND: WORKING FROM HOME. Streaming now on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, MOTORTREND: WORKING FROM HOME features Ant Anstead of WHEELER DEALERS, Faye Hadley of ALL GIRLS GARAGE and Fred Williams of DIRT EVERY DAY picking up personal automotive projects in their home garages. Whether its learning new skills, building a new rig to help around THE SHOP or finally catching up on an idled project car, Anstead, Hadley and Williams roll up their sleeves and get to work on their passion projects... all while filming the work themselves along the way! The newest episode of MotorTrend WORKING FROM HOME features ROADKILL star David Freiburger and premieres Thursday, April 30 on the MotorTrend App.

"This series is an intimate and humorous inside look at your favorite experts doing what they love in the front of the camera," said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. "We knew they're talented hosts, mechanics and fabricators but they also happen to be pretty talented camera operators and directors. Fans will enjoy finding out more about what drives them and how they're working through these unprecedented times."

The first four episodes of MOTORTREND: WORKING FROM HOME are streaming now on the MotorTrend App. In the first two, master mechanic Ant Anstead from WHEELER DEALERS uses this time social distancing to roll his car collection into the driveway to sort out the small mechanical bits that need some TLC. Assuming the role of director, host and cameraman, Anstead sheds light on controversial plans for Agnus - his 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Reutter Coupe. Also, Anstead preps to work on Sally, his 1965 Ford Mustang, and Willow, a car he built as a tribute to the legendary Formula One car, the Alfa Romeo 158 in season one of ANT ANSTEAD MASTER MECHANIC.

In episode three, Fred Williams, cohost of the hit series DIRT EVERY DAY, is in his home shop looking to improvise a way to move heavy equipment without a proper forklift or tractor. With some scrap metal and a little fabrication ingenuity, he hopes to transform an old Jeep into a mobile axle crane all while building and filming the entire process without a film crew or his longtime cohost David Chappelle.

Episode four finds Faye Hadley, cohost of ALL GIRLS GARAGE, catching up on work that needs to be done on her beloved Toyota Supra. Hadley reveals how the Supra has gotten her through the best and worst of times in addition how she's going to keep the car running forever.

The newest episode of MOTORTREND: WORKING FROM HOME premieres Thursday, April 30 featuring David Freiburger, cohost of the hit series ROADKILL, ROADKILL GARAGE and ENGINE MASTERS. Freiburger isn't getting under the hood but is taking time to cleaning out his hideously messy garage where he finds several lost automotive treasures.

The MotorTrend App offers nearly 8,000 episodes and roughly 4,000 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 25), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA and every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N' LOUD, OVERHAULIN', BITCHIN' RIDES, TEXAS METAL, IRON RESURRECTION and many more. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV in addition to other media players and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.





