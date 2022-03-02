Misha Calvert's New Short PEE SITTING DOWN to Premiere On Revry

From award-winning filmmaker Misha Calvert, Pee Sitting Down is a dark comedy short film that explores the bizarre and chaotic world of internet dating that has become the norm for many seeking modern love. The cringey humor is especially relevant in a post-Covid world in which many people seem to have abandoned even basic courtesy, let alone refined courtship.

It joins a large slate of boundary-pushing content on Revry, the LGBTQ-first streaming media network that distributes content by and for the queer community. Pee Sitting Down premieres on March 11th at 6:30pm PST and will be available to stream on Revry and its affiliate platforms including Samsung TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, XUMO and more.

Pee Sitting Down opens with outspoken feminist Ruby juggling the inevitably awkward are-we-or-aren't-we-having-sex ending to her first date with the charmingly seductive Julian. Meanwhile, Julian looks ready to get down to business right there on Bedford Avenue. When they arrive at Ruby's house, Julian surprises her with his fantasies, which are eyebrow-raising even for Ruby. When he tries to manipulate her into fulfilling them, they end up in a hilarious power struggle that raises the question, "who is actually in control?"

The film is based on the lived experience of writer-director Misha Calvert after one particularly memorable date. "It's basically a transcription of what happened, I didn't add much," she said. Calvert is keen to point out "the comedy of the piece doesn't come from kink shaming. Being sexually adventurous is great. It's how they manipulate each other that's disturbing." Calvert is known for her series All Hail Beth, which she wrote on directed for BRIC TV, and her series Strut, which she wrote and stars in, which also screens on Revry March 11th at 6:00pm PST.

Pee Sitting Down stars Emmy-nominated Sonja O'Hara as Ruby. Her dramatic series Doomsday, which she created and starred in, was nominated for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The role of Julian is played by Sebastian Quinn, who has had recurring roles on NCIS and Dynasty, and played Isaac in the 2021 thriller La Flamme Rouge.

The film's Consulting Producer Kimberley Browning is Executive Producer of the HBO Access Program and Founder of the Hollywood Shorts Film Festival. The original score comes from award-winning composer Roman Molino Dunn whose work includes Sean Baker's Red Rocket, Ru Paul's Drag Race, and Paul Schrader's The Card Counter. Calvert's script for Pee Sitting Down began as a semi-finalist script in the Sundance labs and had its film premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Hollyshorts film festival.

