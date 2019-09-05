Mill Valley Film Festival Honors Robert Pattinson

Variety reports that the Mill Valley Film Festival will honor actor Robert Pattinson in October. He's being honored for his performance in upcoming drama "The Lighthouse."

"The Lighthouse" is directed by Robert Eggers. Willem Dafoe stars opposite Pattinson in the film, which is described as chronicling the gritty adventures of two lighthouse keepers as they are faced with loneliness, friendship and their worst fears.

The Mill Valley Film Festival runs Oct. 3-13.

Pattinson is known for playing Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga. He's also starred in critically acclaimed indie darlings like "Cosmopolis." He will star in "The King" later this year, and will play "Batman" in the next DC film.

Read the original story on Variety.





