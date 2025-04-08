Mike Birbiglia Returns with Fourth Netflix Comedy Special THE GOOD LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comedian Mike Birbiglia is returning to Netflix for his fourth comedy special, The Good Life, which follows THE OLD MAN & The Pool, his one-man show that ran on Broadway in 2022. The special hits the streamer on May 26, 2025.

In his latest hour, Birbiglia opens up about his father’s recent stroke and discusses how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood. Birbiglia says of the new special: “Over the years, I’ve done a lot of personal shows but somehow this one is the most personal because it’s not in my past. It’s my life right now. So there’s really no filter. At certain points during the tour I literally thought on stage: ‘Whoa. Am I really gonna tell this story?’ But that’s sort of the idea behind these shows. I try to probe into what’s most painful in order to figure out what’s most funny.”

This marks the comedian’s fourth Netflix comedy special and sixth one-hour special overall. His Netflix specials include Thank God for Jokes (2017), The New One (2019), and the Emmy-nominated THE OLD MAN & The Pool (2023). Read reviews for that Broadway production here. Birbiglia has also released My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013) and What I Should Have Said Was Nothing (2008).

Directed by Seth Barrish, The Good Life is executive produced by Mike Birbiglia, Joe Birbiglia, and John Skidmore.

