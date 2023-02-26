Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and More Take Home 2023 HCA Film Awards

“Everything Everyone All At Once” took home the most awards of the evening with seven wins, including Best Picture.

Feb. 26, 2023  

The Hollywood Critics Association have announced the complete list of winners for their Inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards and the 6th Annual HCA Film Awards. A24's EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, which had the most nominations in the organization's history, took home seven awards (Best Editing, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Picture) while Variance Films' global sensation RRR won a total of four awards (Best Original Song, Best Stunts, Best Action Film, and Best International Film). Taylor Swift won Best Short Film for ALL TOO WELL.

Netflix's GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY took home two awards, Paramount Pictures' TOP GUN: MAVERICK and BABYLON each received two awards, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER won two awards and A24's MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON and THE WHALE each scored two wins.

Additionally, the HCA bestowed five Honorary Awards, including the "Spotlight Award" presented to the cast and crew of RRR, the "Artisan Achievement Award" presented to Rick Carter, the "Acting Achievement Award" presented to Angela Bassett, the "Filmmaking Achievement Award" presented to Rian Johnson, and the "Star on the Rise Award" presented to Gabriel LaBelle.

The HCA Creative Arts Awards and the HCA Film Awards were held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, and comedian Tig Notaro hosted the latter ceremony.

Below is the full list of the award winners announced by the Hollywood Critics Association:

Inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards

Casting Director - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

Makeup and Hairstyling - THE WHALE - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley

Cinematography - Top Gun: Maverick - Claudio Miranda

Costume Design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers

Marketing Campaign - Smile

Original Song - RRR - "Naatu Naatu"

Production Design - Babylon - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Score - Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

Sound - Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

Stunts - RRR

Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

HCA Film Awards

Best Action Film - RRR

Best Animated Film - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Documentary Film - Good Night Oppy

Best First Feature - Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Horror Film - The Black Phone

Best Indie Film - Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best International Film - RRR

Best Short Film - All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Adapted Screenplay - Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Cast Ensemble - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance - Jenny Slate in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Supporting Actress - Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor - Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Special Honorary Awards

Acting Achievement Award - Angela Bassett

Artisan Achievement Award - Rick Carter

Filmmaking Achievement Award - Rian Johnson

Spotlight Award - RRR

Star on the Rise Award - Gabriel LaBelle

Number of wins broken down alphabetically by studio:

20th Century Studios - 1

A24 - 12

Amazon Studios - 1

MGM - 1

Netflix - 3

Paramount Pictures - 5

Taylor Swift - 1

Universal Pictures - 1

Variance Films - 4

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures - 2

Number of wins broken down alphabetically by film:

All Too Well: The Short Film - 1

Aftersun - 1

Avatar: The Way of the Water - 1

Babylon - 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2

The Black Phone - 1

Everything Everywhere All At Once - 7

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - 2

Good Night Oppy - 1

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - 1

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - 2

RRR - 4

Smile - 1

Top Gun: Maverick - 2

The Whale - 2

Women Talking - 1

About the Hollywood Critics Association:

Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association's mission is to bring together a diverse and passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood. For more information, please visit http://www.HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com.



More Hot Stories For You


