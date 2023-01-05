Michael Strahan Has One-on-One Interview With Prince Harry

ABC News' "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan sits down with Prince Harry in a wide-ranging one-on-one interview, which will air across the network.

On the eve of his memoir's publication, Prince Harry discusses his relationship with Prince William and KING Charles, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons, whether he wants to reconcile with the family, the pressure of the U.K. tabloids, finding his purpose in the military, processing the grief over his mother's death and more.

The interview airs on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Jan. 9 (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), with a first look airing today, January 5. A half-hour special will stream on Monday, Jan. 9 on ABC News Live (8:30 p.m. EST, 9:30 p.m. PST) and on Hulu.

Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," publishes Jan. 10, 2023 by Random House.