Michael Strahan, Erin Andrews to Host HIGHWIRE LIVE IN TIMES SQUARE

ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Michael Strahan, ABC's "Good Morning America" co-anchor and host of "The $100,000 Pyramid," will host "Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda," along with co-host Erin Andrews. The duo will be live from New York's iconic Times Square as Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana, seventh-generation members of the Wallenda family circus troupe, return to the highwire for a never-before-attempted walk of approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level.

"Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda" will air as a live two-hour televised event on SUNDAY, JUNE 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). The walk marks Lijana Wallenda's first highwire walk since the 2017 accident where she, along with four others, tragically fell 30 feet off a tightrope during a rehearsal.

"So many factors are involved in an event of this magnitude, but it will all come down to the moment when Nik and Lijana step onto the highwire and we're covering every second live," said Strahan. "This will be unlike any stunt you've ever seen, and the fact that it's happening 25 stories above New York City's Times Square makes this all the more captivating."

"It's exciting to be part of this incredible event especially when Nik and Lijana are sending a message of strength and fearlessness in the face of the most tragic obstacle," said Andrews. "Watching Lijana return to the wire after her near-fatal accident will truly be one of the greatest comebacks of all time."

The 1,300-foot-long walk will take place 25 stories high between the famed 1 Times Square and 2 Times Square. Nik and Lijana will start from opposite ends of the wire, meet and cross in the middle of Times Square, then continue to finish opposite of where they started. The must-see live event will also feature video footage of the Wallendas' history, preparation and exclusive interviews.

"Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda" is produced by dick clark productions. Gretchen Eisele, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross and Nik Wallenda are executive producers.

Two-time Emmy® winner and SUPER BOWL Champion Michael Strahan currently co-hosts ABC's "Good Morning America" and "Strahan & Sara," serves as an analyst for "Fox NFL Sunday," and hosts ABC's prime-time game show favorite "The $100,000 Pyramid." Strahan also headlines the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show live from New York City on the FOX Broadcast Network. He is the co-founder of SMAC Entertainment, a multidimensional talent management, music, branding and production company which has created a major presence in the sports and entertainment arena. Strahan co-hosted the hit talk show "LIVE with Kelly and Michael," and prior to joining the ranks of the top sports broadcasters in the country, Strahan had a spectacular NFL career that resulted in him being named to the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Strahan introduced COLLECTION by MICHAEL STRAHAN in fall 2015, a men's clothing, denim, accessories, luggage and shoe line as well as MSX, a men's athleisure line. Strahan released his bestselling book, "Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life," which includes personal stories and motivational advice.

Very few people in the world know exactly what they want to be at the age of 13, much less make that dream into a reality; but that's exactly what Erin Andrews did, becoming one of the most recognized and respected sports broadcasters in the industry. As part of FOX Sports' A Team, Andrews currently reports sideline coverage and features for "FOX NFL Sunday," a show that records a staggering 56.4 million unique viewers, as well as reporting for "NFL Thursday Night Football." Andrews will start taping her 10th season as co-host of ABC's long-running reality series "Dancing with the Stars," alongside Tom Bergeron, in fall 2019. Having a unique perspective on the competition, she was also a contestant in 2010, where she was paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and earned third place. Recent notable appearances include her coverage of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, SUPER BOWL LI & SUPER BOWL XLVIII, the 2015 & 2014 World Series, the 2015 & 2014 MLB All Star Games and hosting FOX's "Prime Time COLLEGE FOOTBALL Pregame Show." Prior to her move to FOX, Andrews spent eight years at ESPN where she hosted the first hour of ESPN's "College GameDay" on ESPNU and was a features reporter for the full three-hour program, congruently serving as a sideline reporter for NCAA FOOTBALL and basketball games.

Michael Strahan photo credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman;

Erin Andrews photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin





