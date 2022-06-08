Michael Mann's HEAT Sets 4K UHD Release Date

Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Michael Mann will reunite at this year's Tribeca Festival for the first public premiere of the new 4K Ultra HD version of Mann's 1995 classic, Heat.

The film's stars, along with writer-director Michael Mann and producer Art Linson, will attend the screening on June 17 which will be followed by an on-stage conversation, moderated by journalist and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri. For more information please visit here.

This special screening celebrates the release on August 9 of the 20th Century Studios film on 4K Ultra HD Disc for the first time. The remastered film includes previously released audio commentary with Director Michael Mann, Q&As, deleted scenes and more extras.

Also on August 9, Mann's first novel, Heat 2, which tells an original story woven from the lives of the characters in Heat, both before and after the events depicted in the movie, will be published.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro dually power the momentum and large scale of this groundbreaking film written and directed by Michael Mann. In the wake of a precision heist of an armored truck, an obsessive detective (Pacino) begins to hunt ruthless, professional thief Neil McCauley (De Niro) through the streets of Los Angeles.

As the stakes escalate, their lives begin to mirror and unravel, and McCauley's crew initiates its most dangerous and complex heist. Co-starring Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Diane Venora, Natalie Portman and Jon Voight, Heat delivers hard-hitting action, gripping suspense and stunning performances.

Bonus Features

4K Ultra HD

Director's Audio Commentary

Blu-ray Disc One

Heat In High Definition

Director's Audio Commentary

Bonus Blu-ray Disc Two

Q&A With Michael Mann

Q&A With Christopher Nolan

3-Part Making-Of Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Pacino and De Niro: The Conversation

Return To The Scene Of The Crime

